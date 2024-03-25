A perfect parody of Scarlett Johansson imitating the anti-Biden senator

Accused of parody and lying, the conservative US senator tried to defend himself this Sunday after a speech he gave in his kitchen a few days ago. “Republicans care about faith and family,” she justified. Justifying the decision to address Americans in this local setting, Alabama elected official Katie Britt declared on Fox News, the reference channel for the American right, that the conservative party “is interested in what is said around the kitchen table.”

Until then considered a rising star in the Republican Party, she was responsible for the traditional protest response after the American president’s “State of the Union Speech”. Joe Biden used his annual address to Congress on Thursday to attack his Republican rival, Donald Trump. Katy Britt responded with a pained tone and facial expression that has since been widely parodied, criticizing the Democrat’s immigration policy and expressing her attachment to traditional values.

untruth

“Tonight I’m auditioning for the role of a creepy mom,” actress Scarlett Johansson said, impersonating the show. Saturday Night Live. “I am not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother and the craziest dog in the supermarket parking lot,” the actress reiterated in the parody, which has more than 7 million views on social network X (Twitter) this Monday. The star, wearing a cross around her neck like a senator, human trafficking and also mentioned a meeting with a woman who was a victim of forced prostitution, reported Thursday by Katie Britt. “Every little detail is true, except for the year, where it happened, and who the president was at the time,” Scarlett Johansson quipped.

On Thursday, an elected Alabama representative recounted a meeting with a woman “forced into prostitution by a cartel at the age of 12,” in harrowing details. “We will not accept this happening in a third world country. We are in the United States and it is time to act,” she added. Independent journalist Jonathan Katz and the American media established that the story took place twenty years ago in Mexico, not in the United States under Joe Biden’s orders. “It’s abhorrent to want to silence the voice that tells us what sex trafficking is,” Katy Britt said Sunday on Fox News, without explicitly responding to the allegations of falsehood.