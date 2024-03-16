A Pennsylvania shooting suspect barricades himself with hostages in New Jersey after killing three people

(CNN) — A man barricaded himself with several hostages in Trenton, New Jersey, after killing three people in Falls, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning, according to local officials.

“We are investigating a homicide that occurred in the township this morning,” Jeff Danes, chairman of the town’s board of supervisors, told CNN. “It’s related to the domestic sector. Three people were killed in two different residences.”

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Andre Gordon.

Falls Police say officers were called shortly before 9 a.m. to investigate a shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown.

Authorities say Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, shot and killed two people living in the residence.

After the shooting, Gordon drove to Edgewood Lane, where he shot and killed another man.

After the shooting, police say Gordon carjacked the driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. According to police, the driver was not injured.

Falls police said they believe Gordon knew all of the victims except the driver of the vehicle he stole. “He is currently believed to be homeless and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey area,” they added in a statement.

Danes described the suspect as armed and dangerous. “We are investigating with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office and the FBI.”

Police say Gordon is approximately 6’3″, with a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

“He is believed to be in possession of an assault weapon which he used to commit these offences. It is also believed that he may be in possession of other weapons,” the police statement added.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for information but has yet to hear back.

Now that the suspect is in Trenton, Falls Township will lift its shelter-in-place order, Danes said.

“Trenton Police are currently investigating a carjacking that may be related to the Falls incident. We are working closely with the FBI, New Jersey State Police and the Town of Falls,” Detective Lissett said in a statement. Rios of the Trenton Police.

The Middletown Police Department said in a Facebook post that it was aware of the shooting and asked residents to be vigilant. Middletown is located about 13 miles from the falls.

It does not appear that the assailant entered our municipal limits, the police department said in its post.

“Do not travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas bordering the falls, you should shelter in place until further notice. We have ordered the Mall and Sesame Place closed until further notice,” the Falls Police Department said. . Township.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County, said in a post on X that there had been a carjacking and two shootings in Falls.

“I’ve been in contact with law enforcement as they pursue the suspect,” Fitzpatrick said.

Pennsylvania State Police say they are assisting in the investigation.

Governor Josh Shapiro X said in that he was “informed about the developing incident” and urged people in the area to “shelter in place and listen to the direction of law enforcement”.

The falls are about 45 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The city is located near the border between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and will be updated.