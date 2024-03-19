the actor Carlos Massola expressed their support for the Cuban people, who took to the streets of several cities this Sunday Demand freedom and basic human rights from the regime of the island.

In an exclusive interview with the site CubanetMasola positioned himself forward Cubans, fed up with “so much disgrace, so much disgrace and so much misery”And declared: “This dictatorship cannot pass this year.”

Critical and frontal against the regime, the famous actor reiterated in his statements that “there is a lot of corruption” in Cuba and that the leaders “are all corrupt and that is why these people are already reacting.”

“This dictatorship cannot pass this year. Down with dictatorship! Down with communism! It doesn’t matter anymore, People are so tired of suffering. Hugs to my people of Cuba. “Freedom!”, emphasized the artist living in Havana.

In recent years, Massola has been one of the strongest voices in denouncing the ineffectiveness of the Cuban government, the corruption, incompetence and inaction of its officials, the violation of human rights and the suppression of freedom in Cuba.

After watching the film in December PlantedInspired by the story of women imprisoned for opposing the regime of Fidel Castro, He said that one day the Cuban dictatorship “will fall”..

Months earlier, he had issued scathing statements in which he positioned himself against Cuban artists whom he considered “colleagues of the dictatorship.”

said Many Cuban artists and musicians “walk the red carpet” of the regime.Believing that this will make them popular, but the only thing they achieve is to “support the dictatorship” prevailing in the country.

Because of them Constant criticism about the reality in Cuba and harsh criticisms against the regime, Masola has been censored and demoted. His cousin, popular presenter and actress Edith Massola.

A long and deep social unrest that sweeps the island This Sunday, March 17 (17M) marked a day of protest against the Cuban regime. and its disastrous management of economic, political and social crises that plunge the population into misery and despair.

The explosion began in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, where residents of the Veguita de Gallo neighborhood in the afternoon They took to the streets to protest against the lack of electricity and food shortages.

then, Granma spreads across Bayamo in the province; In the city of El Cobre, in Santiago de Cuba itself; And for the city Cárdenas, in the western province of Matanzas.