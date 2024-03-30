A ninth suspect was taken into custody

At the same time, Russian security services claimed to have foiled a bomb attack in southwestern Russia on Friday.

A week after the attack that targeted a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow, investigations continue in Russia. A ninth person accused of being involved in the organization of a terrorist attack that killed 144 people has been detained, at least until May 22, the press service of the Moscow court announced on Friday, March 29.

The ninth suspect is from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, that, like four alleged attackers, has already been arrested. Some suspects have also been detained for allegedly helping them.

The attack, claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State, was Russia’s deadliest in twenty years. Russian authorities continue to explore links to Ukraine. Investigators confirmed Friday that the alleged attackers said they would have to go to Kiev after the attack. “To receive their promised reward.”

At the same time, Russian security services claimed to have foiled a bomb attack in southwestern Russia on Friday. Three “nationals of a Central Asian country” were arrested.