News

A ninth suspect was taken into custody

Photo of Admin Admin20 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

At the same time, Russian security services claimed to have foiled a bomb attack in southwestern Russia on Friday.

Published


Reading time: 1 minute

A young woman lays flowers in front of the Crocus City Hall, a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow (Russia) on March 22, 2024, where more than 140 people were killed.

A week after the attack that targeted a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow, investigations continue in Russia. A ninth person accused of being involved in the organization of a terrorist attack that killed 144 people has been detained, at least until May 22, the press service of the Moscow court announced on Friday, March 29.

The ninth suspect is from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, that, like four alleged attackers, has already been arrested. Some suspects have also been detained for allegedly helping them.

The attack, claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State, was Russia’s deadliest in twenty years. Russian authorities continue to explore links to Ukraine. Investigators confirmed Friday that the alleged attackers said they would have to go to Kiev after the attack. “To receive their promised reward.”

At the same time, Russian security services claimed to have foiled a bomb attack in southwestern Russia on Friday. Three “nationals of a Central Asian country” were arrested.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin20 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Israel-Hamas war: Who is Marwan Issa, the number 3 of the Palestinian Islamic movement, whose death is confirmed by the United States

2 weeks ago

So far 51 people have died in the forest fire

February 4, 2024

Dozens die in severe winter weather

January 20, 2024

Moldova: Referendum in Transnistria on Union with Russia?

February 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button