A member of the Camorra has been wanted for more than 20 years

by Le Figaro with AFP

Portuguese judicial police announced on Saturday that they had arrested a member of the Neapolitan mafia, the Camorra, in the north of the country.
The 69-year-old man, a member of the Neapolitan mafia, had been wanted by Italian authorities for 20 years for drug trafficking.

Portuguese judicial police announced on Saturday that they had arrested a member of the Camorra in the north of the country, the Neapolitan mafia, who has since been wanted. “Over 20 years” by the Italian authorities.

The 69-year-old man was targeted by a European arrest warrant after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking, Portuguese police said without naming him.

“After committing these acts, he left Italy, and was wanted by the Italian authorities for more than two decades”Police added in a brief press release.

The Camorra, originating in the Naples area, is one of Italy’s three main organized crime groups, the Sicilian Cosa Nostra commonly known as the Mafia, and the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta.

