A man who recorded children in a bathroom took his own life when police were about to arrest him

A man accused of secretly spying on men and boys in a bathroom at Bojangles Coliseum, a stadium in North Carolina, United States, took his own life, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

On February 24, John Hastings Cutter IV was caught with a camera he allegedly used to record adults and minors in a Coliseum bathroom during a Charlotte Checkers game. The matter came to light when the parents informed the cutter and an investigation began.

According to authorities, the complainant said he was at a hockey game and went to the bathroom with his 11-year-old son and his friend, a 12-year-old boy. While the father and son were waiting for Kishore. To use the restroom, they discover that Cutter runs a GoPro to the bottom of a side cubicle. When confronted by the officers, the accused denied everything.

Police affidavits reveal that during a search, tampering images were found on an SD card at Cutter’s south Charlotte residence. The same statement indicated that defendant had previously been placed on the sex offender registry in 1999 after being convicted of indecent acts with a minor.

After discovering the images, court records show Cutter was arrested on March 8. However, he was released on bail the next day.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte Regional Visitor Authority (CRVA), which operates Bojangles Coliseum, confirmed that Cutter’s access to all of the group’s facilities was terminated effective immediately.

