A search for a soldier swept away by the current in Luquillo would be fruitless

An active search for a tourist who went missing during the afternoon of March 28 after being swept away by the ocean currents at La Parede beach in Luquillo will be suspended from Monday, reports said. Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD) through written statements.

Commissioner of NMEAD, Nino Correaindicating that, starting Monday, coastal municipalities near Luquillo will monitor their beaches as part of a passive search for their whereabouts. Samuel Maturi Wanjiru, 26 years old.

“In this search, all resources were used in water, air and on the coast with the personnel of the Municipal Emergency Management Office of Luquillo, Ceiba, Juncos, Canovanas, Las Piedras, NMEAD and the Ceiba area of ​​NMEAD. , Arecibo and Vega Baja, FURA del Police BureauBureau of Emergency Medical Corps, US Coast Guard, Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) and Luquillo Surf Rescue volunteers as well as chaplains supporting the family. Correa Filomeno added that thanks to all the staff who worked so hard to find this young man.

