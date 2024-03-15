A major blunder in the McDonald’s chain leads to massive restaurant closures around the world – Liberation

Many restaurants around the world closed for a few hours this Friday, March 15, due to a technological outage. “This issue is not related to a cybersecurity event,” the group says.

“I’ve been called an ass, threatened twice and someone wanted to throw a bike at me at 7:30 in the morning.” We should never underestimate disappointed Big Mac fans, and this McDonald’s employee said Manchester evening news The anger and distress that fell upon him this morning. Cause: Breakdown. No small mistake that crashed the screen to place an order, a global outage that shut down the brand’s chain of restaurants in Europe, Asia and even Australia. The United States miraculously avoided defeat, Thank God.

Countries affected by this include Japan, China, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and France “Technological Breakdown”, Due to which it was closed for several hours. In Japan, the group discussed “System Crash” and asked his customers to wait “Until service is restored”.

【手机】

Currently, a system failure has occurred.

Please wait for a while. — マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) March 15, 2024

“We are aware of the technology outages that have affected our restaurants. The problem is now solved. We thank our customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” For his part communicated with the British branch early in the afternoon, mentioned “This issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.” In France, the group suggests that all restaurants, i.e. 1,500 establishments, “All are open” From now on.