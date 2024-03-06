The government wants to “permanently” abolish the Cerfa form by 2030

Underscoring the urgent need for simplification, Bruno Le Maire promised the disappearance of these administrative forms. The minister also wants to halve the number of articles in the commercial code.

“We are going to eliminate all Cerfa by 2030.” These forms promised to disappear within six years, in an interview with Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, to simplify administrative procedures, especially for entrepreneurs. the world This Wednesday March 6. The first step will arrive in 2026, with “80% of your tax return will be prepaid by the Cerfa (J) Administration”.

concretely, “Some forms will be eliminated entirely, others will be radically simplified and pre-filled, as long as the administration already has the information”Refers to a body of ministers Figaro. It will be later “Check information and complete if necessary”. Paper forms “Will be available to those who request it”.

Simplify commercial code

In this same dynamic of simplification, the Minister wishes to tackle the Commercial Code. “No one knows all of the 7,000 articles of the Commercial Code, so everyone ignores the law!” Bruno therefore proposes to bring the mayor together with Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti, “Members of Parliament (and) experts in law and business” for “Halve the size of this code by 2027”.

“The cost of complexity in terms of jobs and working hours is very low”Bruno Le Maire insisted, called for “Reducing Mental Burden on Entrepreneurs”. It also suggests that Bersi “Will use artificial intelligence to adapt information to the specifics of businesses”.