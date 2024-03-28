A little Scottish girl’s operation has been postponed seven times, leaving her incapacitated

H.M.

03/28/2024 at 7:55 PM

A ten-year-old Scottish girl suffering from a rare genetic spinal cord disease has been declared “inoperable” by doctors. His surgery was postponed seven times in six months.

This news left those close to him in deep despair. In Edinburgh, Scotland, a ten-year-old boy had to undergo surgery to treat his rare genetic disorder. But after the medical procedure was postponed several times, doctors finally declared her “inoperable”.

Eva Tennant suffers from Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development, and advanced scoliosis. The result of the race: His spine twists and turns dangerously sideways.

Lack of caregivers and beds

Speaking to the BBC, Jill Lockhart confirmed that her daughter had been called seven times since September 2023 to undergo a costly surgical procedure at an NHS facility in the United Kingdom. But each time, the operation was eventually aborted.

The mother blamed the troubles on Edinburgh’s Royal Children’s Hospital. According to her, the lack of staff in the care unit is the root of the delay that has led to her daughter’s intervention being canceled several times.

“She is in danger of dying”

“She was considered operable in September, October and November, and these operations were canceled only because of the lack of beds and nurses (…) They waited so long, and now they say it is too late. I feel like my daughter’s chances of survival have been sacrificed,” says Jill Lockhart.

And the mother still blames the blow: “If Eva had been operated on, she could have lived another 15 to 30 years with her condition. She is in danger of dying without this operation.”

For several months, NHS users have had to wait to see a healthcare professional quickly, facing a shortage of carers, some of whom are fleeing the private sector.