Disadvantages of vaccine boosters

A new study suggests that frequent anti-Covid-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised people may do more harm than good.

According to a scientific study published on January 27, 2024 Clinical and Experimental Medicine, And taken by the magazine Yuga Health, repeated injections of anti-Covid-19 vaccine may increase the risk of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and cause or exacerbate other pathologies. Additionally, receiving multiple doses in vaccine recipients can result in high levels of IgG4 antibodies and impair the activation of white blood cells (immune system cells) that help protect the body against microbial infections and cancer.

“No proven efficacy”

Immunoglobulins (IgG), or antibodies, are proteins made by specialized white blood cells called B lymphocytes. Although IgG antibodies generally have a protective effect (with the exception of “facilitator” antibodies), the production of type IgG4 antibodies increased over time. “Anti-Covid-19” booster vaccine injection, involved in immune tolerance. Increasing evidence shows that abnormally high levels of IgG4 due to repeated vaccine injections can cause IgG4-related diseases including multi-organ inflammation, autoimmune diseases, early-onset cancers, and automyocarditis. Immune system is included. These pathologies are actually induced by excessive activation of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) and its noxious receptor AT1R which is pro-inflammatory, pro-angiogenic and which regulates innate immunity.

Evidence of lymphocyte damage

The article’s author, researcher Alberto, writes, “Although booster doses have been recommended to strengthen and enhance immunity, especially for emerging (SARS-CoV-2) variants, this recommendation is not based on proven efficacy and side effects are ignored. is,” writes researcher Alberto, author of the article. Boretti. In contrast, he found evidence that multiple mRNA vaccine boosters impair the activation of cytotoxic CD4+ helper and CD8+ T cells. These immune cells make up the majority of T cells that help the human body by destroying harmful pathogens and responding to infections, allergens, and tumors. Helper CD4+ T cells are especially essential because they activate other immune cells, coordinate the immune response against microbial infection, and help B cells produce antibodies.

An early concern of Jean-Marc Sabatier

In an interview with Mark Moustakakis for German media Oval MediaPosted on May 19, 2023, Jean-Marc Sabatier already mentions immunity induced by vaccine boosters.

“Covid-19: Dangers of Third Dose of Vaccine!” In an article entitled (Censored) » published August 11, 2021 In infodujour.fr and which can be read again on the site contre-pouvoir, Jean-Marc Sabatier recalls that there are ‘facilitative’ antibodies that, unlike ‘neutralizing’ antibodies, will promote the infection of cells by the virus. These are the antibodies that should be avoided during vaccination, he says. There are also “neutralizing” antibodies. He mentions that “convenient” antibodies are found with vaccine injections against SARS-CoV-2, hence the dangers of “vaccine” boosters. Indeed, “if an event of ADE or even ERD (facilitation of infection) exists in the case of current vaccination, it is likely that this vaccine booster (3rd and 4th dose)” increases the amount of “facilitation” of antibodies. Which will lead to the effect. Probably against that demand. Then the cure will be worse than the disease.

Finally, on December 15, 2021, In an article entitled “Third dose before overdose”, we wrote: “Dr Jean-Marc Sabatier, Research Director of the CNRS and Doctor of Cellular Biology and Microbiology, casts doubt on mandatory vaccination. He clarifies that the side effects of the third dose (or perhaps the 4th dose also determined) does not stop with immediate adverse effects. He says there is strong concern that the side effects reported to date represent only the tip of the iceberg.

Jean-Marc Sabatier continues: “Indeed, the real impact of multiple recalls (besides the phenomenon of facilitating ADE/ERD infection) It takes months or years to appear (especially autoimmune diseases or cancer)…

Officials should consider these risks in the decisions they make. »

Finally, systemic autoimmunity appears to be the inevitable consequence of overstimulation of the host immune “system” by repeated immunization with antigen, which exceeds the self-organized complexity of the system. See the study

(Please note that Jean-Marc Sabatier speaks in a personal capacity)

