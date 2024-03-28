Health

A link between progesterone and brain tumors is confirmed

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read

Certain progestin treatments increase the risk of meningioma, a tumor that is often benign. Three new molecules have just been identified.

Primarily intended for women, progesterone derivatives are also indicated in the treatment of endometriosis and infertility, as contraceptives, in menstrual disorders or to support women towards menopause. However, since 2010, prolonged use of this type of treatment has resulted in hundreds of cases of meningiomas, a form of benign brain tumor. In France measures were put in place to restrict access to these molecules, while at the same time studies were carried out to measure the extent of the problem. Latest results appear this Thursday BMJ.

In this work carried out by EPI-PHARE, a scientific interest group made up of the ANSM and the National Health Insurance Fund (Cnam), an expert committee calculated the individual excess risk of about ten progestins, including those already condemned (Androcar, Lutheran). . and luteinil). Thus they declared that three atoms…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 85% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Ode: Why colorectal cancer screening tests can save lives

2 weeks ago

This cheap oil is best for your health

February 9, 2024

Raoul Fraile: Mushrooms and Health

January 7, 2024

A case of tuberculosis was reported in a nursery school

February 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button