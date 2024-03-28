A link between progesterone and brain tumors is confirmed

Certain progestin treatments increase the risk of meningioma, a tumor that is often benign. Three new molecules have just been identified.

Primarily intended for women, progesterone derivatives are also indicated in the treatment of endometriosis and infertility, as contraceptives, in menstrual disorders or to support women towards menopause. However, since 2010, prolonged use of this type of treatment has resulted in hundreds of cases of meningiomas, a form of benign brain tumor. In France measures were put in place to restrict access to these molecules, while at the same time studies were carried out to measure the extent of the problem. Latest results appear this Thursday BMJ.

In this work carried out by EPI-PHARE, a scientific interest group made up of the ANSM and the National Health Insurance Fund (Cnam), an expert committee calculated the individual excess risk of about ten progestins, including those already condemned (Androcar, Lutheran). . and luteinil). Thus they declared that three atoms…