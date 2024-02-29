A judge has disqualified Donald Trump from voting for supporting an attack on the Capitol

Lawyers for the Republican magnate are going to appeal the decision. They have until Friday.

Donald Trump Unstoppable on its way The White House After winning the primaries in South Carolina and Michigan with advantages. Republicans are already very close to finalizing their party’s nominee for this year’s presidential election.

But everything will not be so easy. In this case it is Justice that could stop Trump from running for elections. The latest twist in the script comes courtesy of an Illinois state judge.

This Election BoardBy the order of the magistrate, the candidature of the American tycoon has been withdrawn. Republican Party. He does it to support his rebellion Capitol.

For his part, the former president has announced Judge Trace will appeal Porter’s decision. She, for the moment, Have temporarily canceled your order To allow Trump’s defense to prepare an appeal strategy.

Their lawyers have a deadline until Friday to appeal, Otherwise, the candidate Couldn’t run in the primary in the state of Illinois, which would prevent his presidential nomination.

Which court cases are pending against Donald Trump?

Donald Trump is becoming Checked for an attack on the Capitol in 2020. It is the main reason that, if not favorable to the dignitaries, could prevent his re-election as President of the United States.

The US Supreme Court is also studying this Donald Trump’s potential immunity Against the facts alleging election interference for not recognizing the outcome after the 2020 elections in the first place.

Trump argues that, at the time of those events, He was the President of the United States, which will make it ambiguous. This process will also delay the trial in this case.