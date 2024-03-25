Why is the entire world on alert?

On this March 24, 2024, Earth is hit by a severe G4 geomagnetic storm. This is the strongest ever observed on Earth due to a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun.

CMEs affect the Earth’s magnetic field, which will cause a series of events, such as the northern and southern lights, disruptions in radio and satellite communications, and fluctuations in electrical networks that can affect the entire world.

This is explained by atmospheric scientist, author and meteorologist, Matthew Cappucci: “A severe geomagnetic storm (level 4 out of 5) is currently affecting the Earth. The fast-moving CME arrived more than 12 hours ahead of schedule. “Auroras are likely to be visible over much of Europe and Asia, including the northern mid-latitudes.”

BREAKING: A severe (level 4 out of 5) geomagnetic storm is currently affecting Earth. The fast-moving CME occurred more than 12 hours earlier than expected. Auroras can be seen over much of Europe and Asia, including the northern mid-latitudes. Will it catch up to the US night? https://t.co/n5epI5OkdU pic.twitter.com/342jKyaZj6 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) March 24, 2024

