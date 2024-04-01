7 Signs Your Pancreas Is Sick

Pancreatic diseases often take time to appear but are serious. Also, you need to be very attentive to certain symptoms.

There is a gland located in the pancreas Upper abdomen, just behind the stomach. He Produces enzymes needed for digestionas well hormonesEssential for insulin and glucagon, in particular Glucose regulation (blood sugar level). There are three main diseases that can affect the pancreas: Acute pancreatitisthere Chronic pancreatitisAnd Pancreatic cancer. Dr. Alice Boileau, a medical oncologist specializing in digestive cancers at the Gustave Roussy Institute, lists signs that may indicate pancreatic dysfunction.

Pain in the upper abdomen that radiates to the back

Very severe epigastric pain (at the top of the stomach), which comes on suddenly, Sometimes it spreads to the upper back May be a sign of acute pancreatitis. It corresponds to a sudden inflammation of the pancreas and More often, it regresses spontaneously. Pain occurs more often after a rich meal and Force the patient to lean forward. The diagnosis is based on the elevation of a blood marker (lipase), combined with characteristic pain, or also based on the visualization of pancreatic signs on the scanner. In some cases hospitalization may be required. Can also cause acute pancreatitis Nausea And Vomit. More seriously, “No Pancreatic pain It should not be excluded pancreatic cancer, Especially if the mass is located at the head of the pancreas, at the top of the digestive tract, because if the tumor blocks the Virsung duct, the central duct of the pancreas is responsible for collecting the digestive juices produced by the pancreas for discharge. They pass into the duodenum, this leads to the pancreas”Dr Alice Boileau explains.

Difficulty in digestion and fatty diarrhea

As the pancreas can no longer perform its exocrine function (digesting food), digestion becomes difficult. Loss of appetite and digestive difficulties with greasy, foul-smelling diarrhea can be signs of chronic pancreatitis. “As the pancreas participates in the digestion of food, damage to the pancreas can lead to malabsorption of food, especially fats” Our interlocutor argues. Refers to chronic pancreatitis Chronic inflammation of the pancreas. It causes irreversible damage The structure and function of the pancreas, leading to its progressive destruction. “Difficulty in digestion and greasy, foul-smelling diarrhea can also be an indication. Cancer” adds Dr Boilève.

Jaundice, unexplained weight loss and severe fatigue

Pancreatic cancer symptoms begin to appear when the disease is already in an advanced stage. It also happens that some patients do not have it No or few symptoms What should really warn you in the beginning is: fatigue Important ; Weight loss unclear and jaundice. Yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes is due to narrowing of the common bile duct, which is responsible for transporting bile from the gallbladder to the intestine.

Hyperglycemia that persists

The pancreas also has an endocrine function, meaning it plays a role in regulating glycemia (blood sugar levels). a Increased blood sugar So can be indicative of pancreatic problem or even diabetes. If any symptoms persist and your health deteriorates, you should consult a doctor for more in-depth analysis and examinations to understand the cause of these ailments and take care of them as quickly as possible.

Dr. Gustave Rousey, a medical oncologist specializing in digestive cancer at the Institute. Thanks to Alice Boileau.