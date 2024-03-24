3 important criteria for choosing the right pasta according to 60 million consumers – Tuxboard

60 Million Consumers Reveal 3 Criteria to Consider When Buying Pasta!

Don’t make the mistake again! Here are 3 criteria you should consider Choose your pasta According to 60 million customers.

How to choose the right pasta?

Pasta has been popular for many years. They are easy and full of flavor. In addition, they allow you to taste Healthy and delicious food Ready in moments.

Like many everyday foods, pasta is often at the center of various debates. Some people have difficulty agreeing on the best cooking method, for example.

But beyond that, there are other criteria to consider when buying your pasta! Additionally, 60 million consumers revealed the 3 most important criteria for making the right choice.

Before choosing your pasta, you should know first How do you plan to prepare them?. Actually, your final recipe will dictate the type of dough to choose.

For example, for Bolognese sauce, you should choose pasta with a complex shape or striated texture. This really allows the sauce to adhere more easily. If you have prepared a more liquid sauce, you should turn to a shape with holes.

On the other hand, you must also check the quality of the pasta you choose. Please note that their appearance is indicative of the processes used to manufacture them.

If you choose dry pasta, make sure the color is uniform. This proves that the drying was done correctly! And here’s why it matters.

Advice from 60 million customers

You should know that slow drying ensures better cooking performance. Also, this is a sign that your pasta will have a more subtle flavor.

But how do you know all this? Just trust For hints on packages. The words “lenta asicazione” or “lenta levorazione”. Good quality is guaranteed!

According to 60 million consumers, the recommended cooking time on the package is also a good indicator to monitor. The magazine explains that pasta that promises quick cooking can hide many additives. In addition, they risk lack of taste!

On the other hand, if you’re watching your figure, know that there really isn’t any pasta that has fewer calories than others! “Whole grain pasta is rarely lower in calories than white pasta: 120 to 125 calories per 100 grams compared to 131 calories per 100 grams” Marie-Laure Andre, dietitian-nutritionist explains.

However, this type of dough is rich in fiber. Which means they will have a direct effect on satiety. ” We eat it less than white pasta, because it also fills you up more and for longer.” clarifies the expert.

On the other hand, you can look at the glycemic index to make your choice. It is advisable to favor low GI foods to limit fat storage. As a result, spaghetti has a lower GI than others, especially tagliatelle or shell.

After all, we should too Be careful while cooking. Al dente pasta has a lower GI than overcooked pasta. Also, be aware that leguminous pastas such as chickpeas or chickpeas have a much lower GI than wheat pasta. To favor your diet.

60 million customers – Pasta