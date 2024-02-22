23-year-old Cuban dies in US traffic accident

a 23-year-old Cuban, a resident of Tampa, died in a traffic accident In Sarasota County, this Tuesday night, According to Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The youth was identified as Williams Blanco By family and friends, who have expressed their pain and despair over Cuban’s death on social networks.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near North Port, when the two vehicles collided shortly after 8 p.m. near mile marker 183 in Sarasota County, local media reported, citing police sources.

Facebook Capture/North Port Police Department

Blanco was driving a sedan in the center lane when it rear-ended a pickup truck in front of him, FHP reported.

The 23-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured, while the second passenger was treated for minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by authorities.

Countless messages of condolence have been shared on social media by Blanco’s family, friends and acquaintances, lamenting the fateful event that cut his life short and highlighted his values ​​and virtues.

Facebook Capture/Roxana Omo Oshun

According to comments on publications, Blanco was an only child and lived in the Tejas neighborhood, in the San Miguel del Padrón municipality, in Havana, before immigrating to the United States.

“What a great sadness, regret… for my friends, I have no consolation. A great loss in my family, we are devastated. EPD my beautiful boy,” said Odalis Chongo Mena, a relative of the dead youth.

Facebook Capture/Odalis Chongo

“A great friend, partner, son…William has left us physically. Push your mom and dad. Wherever you are, Manito, wherever you are, always remember that you are physically gone from us. But not from our hearts (the box we call ourselves),” wrote Roxy Tita Melendez, who said in another post that the young man’s death “left the neighborhood with great sadness.”

Facebook Capture/Roxy Tita Melendez

Recently, cities in the United States have reported traffic accidents in which several Cubans have lost their lives.

In early February, Omar Ortiz, a young Cuban father who arrived in America just a day ago, lost his life In a road accident.

Even in those days Abdel Padre Romero was killed in another accident in Houston, TexasMarried and father of two girls, who came to the US two months ago via humanitarian parole.

In January, Aramasai Edina and Yuzbel Rivero, a young couple who had lived in the country for only a year, died as a result of an accident. Automobiles in Boston, Massachusetts.