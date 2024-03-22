23 soldiers were killed in the “terrorist” attack

While the military was conducting a “search operation” in the west from Tuesday to Wednesday, a unit was attacked, the Nigerian Defense Ministry announced.

In which 23 Nigerian soldiers were killed “A surprise attack” is pulled by “terrorists” Meanwhile “Combing Operation” soldiers in western Niger, the Nigerian Ministry of Defense announced Thursday evening. The attack took place in the Tillabéri region, which is located in the so-called zone “Three Borders” Between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso and known as a hideout for Sahelian jihadists.

Jihadi hideout

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the army “Combing Operation” But “During their divorce”was taken from a unit “A Complex Ambush” During which 23 soldiers were killed and “Nearly thirty terrorists neutralized”, according to the ministry. The operation was intended “Aiming to reassure the population that has suffered abuses by armed terrorist groups: killings, extortion of funds, cattle theft…”He adds.

“Over hundred terrorists on vehicles and motorcycles” Using an attack on a military unit between the areas of Teguey and Bankilaré “Homemade Bombs and Kamikaze Vehicles”Refers to a press release. “Despite the enthusiastic response, we mourn the 23 brave soldiers who fell on the field of honor and 17 injured”He adds.

The Tillaberi region is a haven for Sahelian jihadists, including the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) and Al Qaeda. Over the years, this part of Niger has been regularly targeted by attacks by these armed groups despite the large-scale deployment of anti-jihadi forces.