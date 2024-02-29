“I’m almost banned from banking”: In Toulouse, an employee takes Hyperloop TT to court for unpaid wages

necessary

Following several late or unpaid salaries, a Hyperloop TT engineer approached the Toulouse Industrial Tribunal.

Laëtitia* drags Satan by the tail for years. His monthly salary of 3,000 euros is paid at the discretion of his employer. Alarmed by the situation, which was looming, she referred the matter to the Toulouse Industrial Tribunal in February 2023.

Also Read:

After the Hyperloop fiasco in Toulouse, the American company moves to Italy

The thirty-year-old has worked since 2018 for Hyperloop TT’s French subsidiary, which was based in the Toulouse-Francazale area and is heading to Italy. She joined the company in California as an employee. An engineering doctor worked 10 hours a week on a voluntary basis. A supersonic train project running at speeds of over 1,000 km/h in a low-pressure tube attracted him. “It’s absolutely crazy to imagine. As a young graduate, I had stars in my eyes. It was exciting from the beginning. I saw it as an intellectual challenge,” says Laetitia.

Also Read:

video. What future for Francazall after the Hyperloop TT fiasco in Toulouse?

Six months later, she was hired as an engineer. Like all stories that go sour, the beginning was “strange”. “During my first year at Hyperloop TT, I learned more than I did during my eight years of study,” says the young woman.

“I had to borrow money from relatives…”

A year and a half after his recruitment, the salary is getting delayed. The salary for May 2021 is not paid until June 16, although he usually receives his salary at the end of the month. In the following months, she received a portion of 3,000 euros and other months after that. The following year, she did not receive her payments for the months of May and June until September; and July in October. For the rest of the year, she did not receive her salary, despite constant reminders through registered letters. “I had to take consumer loans and borrow money from my relatives to survive. I was practically barred from banking…”, Laetitia confided.

Also Read:

Toulouse: When Hyperloop “forgets” to pay its employees.

The arrears were finally settled in February and March 2023, during which time one of his colleagues referred him to an industrial tribunal – before withdrawing – over unpaid salaries. In the months that followed, the engineer received his salary. Until the industrial tribunal hearing in November, Hyperloop TT – which did not respond to our requests – is holding its own and paying its staff (almost) on time. Since then, American society has done it again.

Also Read:

Information La Depache. Dismantling of the Hyperloop tube at Toulouse-Française Airport has begun

Letitia did not receive her full salary for November and December. And she did not see the color of January and February. She is off work for a few days, “too stressed to continue her mission”. According to our information, five employees of the French subsidiary are also in a similar position. The engineer hopes to obtain termination of the employment contract to the detriment of the employer. The court is expected to deliver its verdict next week.

*First name has been changed