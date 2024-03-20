Spain cries for Thibaut Courtois, FC Barcelona make radical decision for his tumor

Spain resents Courtois

As we learned yesterday, Thibaut Courtois is injured again and will be out for the rest of the season. As Real Madrid announced yesterday, it “Tear of the medial meniscus in the right knee.» Brand This marks the latest injury for the Belgian after tearing the cruciate ligament in his other leg. “Courtois has broken again. This is sad news. He says goodbye to the season but promises to come back strong.” newspaper A.S. But offended because Courtois is “Broken he ends the season with a torn medial meniscus in his right foot. The goalkeeper was in the final stages of recovery from a serious knee injury. A meeting is scheduled today to check its progress. This new setback will keep him out for six to eight weeks», adds the daily. Apparently, the ad made headlines in Belgium as well. the last hour ! In short, we hope Courtois returns to the pitch at his best.

After the rest of this announcement

Armoring operation at FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s youngsters are taking over with the Spanish selection even within the Catalan club! Mundo Deportivo Believes that Lamin Yamal or even Pau Qubarsi “A complete ramp-up» ! “Barcel’s young players’ brilliant performances have boosted their value. Lamin, Qubarsi and Fermin make the team the most valuable in the Championship.“For Sports“The future is theirs. Lamine and Cubarsí are for Barça and La Roja today and tomorrow. Luis de la Fuente, the quintessential connoisseur of careers, bets on them regardless of their age.» And inevitably, all this light can stimulate desire. In its inner pages, the newspaper A.S. There are reports that the Blaugrana club will go on a big wave of extensions for its knuckles. “Shielding operation for child-baraka. The club is studying the upgrades of Pau Qubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Victor Forte and Marc Guieu. The objective is to protect the revelations of the Barça training center.» The future may look bright for several clubs…

to read

Real Madrid reports Thibaut Courtois

Ratcliffe plans a revolution at Manchester United

In England, the bombshell that made the headlines in all the country’s newspapers this morning is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s choice for the future coach of Manchester United. The Red Devils leader wants to part ways with Erik ten Hague at the end of the season and as the placard says Daily Mirror, the billionaire chose current England coach Gareth Southgate. “Ratcliffe’s revolution begins. Manchester United are interested in Gareth. Sir Jim wants Southgate to become the new manager at Old Trafford.“The Daily Star The fun and headlines are: “Southgate, you’re the one. Gareth, a selection of interest to United. Ratcliffe wants England boss at Old Trafford.Same story on the cover of » Daily Express which includes this information: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes the English coach the No.1 candidate to lead his revolution at Manchester United.» In short, the future is shaping up at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag has something to worry about…