1 week at a campsite for less than 150 euros

The Easter Bunny has been warned, he will be laying eggs in the South of France this year! Put on your swimsuit and set off to conquer Argelès-sur-Mer. Go to a campsite during the Easter holidays from 139 euros at Cdiscount Voyages.

Since hotels are limited in terms of activities, do you prefer to go camping? More welcoming and warm, you are not alone in choosing this option! If you want to make your kids happy, camping is perfect. It is even more so knowing that it is located in the south of France and benefits from milder temperatures compared to the rest of the region. With this great deal, book your campsite stay during the Easter holidays from 139 euros at Cdiscount Voyages. Close to the beach, other famous southern cities and Spain, you can see it all during your week’s stay. A camping experience is a more fun and relaxing way to discover the Côte d’Azur. Offering magnificent panoramas, beaches, coves and cliffs, relaxation is guaranteed.

Click here to avail the Easter camping stay offer

Let the winds of change blow for the Easter holidays!

Ideally located, Camping Paradis le Pearl is in Argelès-sur-Mer, just 2 km from beaches and shops. Perfect for families, it offers many activities such as a large heated water park with slides and daily entertainment both during the day and in the evening. Recreational or sporting activities, there will be something for everyone! Campsite stay offer during Easter holidays offered by Cdiscount Voyages includes accommodation for 7 nights and 6 days. There are many offers available on travel agency websites, don’t hesitate to browse them to find the one that suits your needs. For individual stays, select the number of travelers, duration and duration of travel, type of accommodation and your budget. Schedule your Easter vacation on a campsite from 139 euros at Cdiscount Voyages.

Click here to avail Easter camping stay offer

Prices quoted are indicative and subject to change. By clicking on the links in this article, you accept the deposit of cookies. QuandPartir may earn a commission in the event of a purchase on a partner site.