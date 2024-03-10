You now have to pay some percentage of your training

The French government has announced the establishment of a mandatory financial contribution for employees wishing to use their Personal Training Account (CPF). The measure aims to generate significant savings and empower employees in their vocational training choices.

Implementation of mandatory contribution for CPF users

The Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts, Thomas Cazeneuve, confirmed during an exchange with the press that the mandatory financial contribution system for CPF users will be implemented this year. The decision comes in a context where the country is looking to reduce its budget deficit and make savings in various sectors. Contributions were sought from representative employees At least 10% of training costAccording to the Ministry of Economy.

Exemption and other details of measure

It is important to note that certain CPF beneficiaries will be exempted from this financial obligation. In fact, unemployed people and employees whose training is co-financed by their employer will benefit from exemption from this additional cost. Furthermore, the exact terms of this measure have yet to be defined with the social partners.

A way to save money on a professional training budget

This measure is part of the rationale for reducing the costs associated with vocational training, which currently represent approximately the total cost. 2 billion euros for the state. The implementation of this mandatory contribution should make it possible to achieve savings of an estimated 200 million euros. It is therefore part of an overall plan of 10 billion euros in savings announced by the government for 2024.

A device that was awaited for many years

The Court of Auditors, in a report published in June 2023, had already mentioned the need to introduce financial participation by employees in their training through the CPF. According to this document, the deficit in the France Competence Accounts appeared in 2020 and has now reached 2. billion euros in state spending. The recommendation is therefore intended to limit impulse buying of training and encourage employees to choose safer paths for their professional careers.

Potential impact on choice of training and use of CPF

This new measure may have consequences on employees’ decisions regarding the use of their CPF. Indeed, the requested financial participation may encourage people to switch to less expensive training or more in line with their career objectives. It can also hold CPF users accountable for their training choices and encourage them to make more rigorous and relevant choices of their career paths.

Prospects for the future

Even if the precise outline of this mandatory financial contribution remains to be determined, a more specific decree should be published in the Official Journal in April. The personnel concerned must therefore prepare to integrate this new responsibility into their budgets and into their decisions regarding their professional training. The government, for its part, hopes that the move will lead to significant savings while improving the quality and relevance of the training followed by French workers.