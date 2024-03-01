You breathe in more nanoparticles from your gas stove than from your car, study shows

Do you cook with gas at home? Be careful, it can be dangerous to your health. According to the findings of a recent study conducted by a team from Purdue University (United States), gas stoves emit nanocluster aerosols that can penetrate deep into the respiratory system.

This cooking method can increase the risk of developing asthma or other respiratory illnesses. “Combustion is a worldwide source of air pollution both indoors and outdoors. We’ve found that cooking on your gas stove produces large amounts of tiny nanoparticles that enter your respiratory system and are effectively deposited.“, reports Brandon Boor, associate professor at Purdue’s Lyles School of Civil Engineering.

“These tiny nanoparticles are so small that they are impossible to see. They don’t look like the dust particles you see floating in the air“, adds Professor Boor. As part of this study, the researchers analyzed the presence of small nanoparticles suspended in the air that measure 1 to 3 nanometers in diameter,”which is just the right size to reach certain parts of the respiratory system and spread to other organs“, warn scientists. To try to solve this situation, researchers therefore recommend turning on the kitchen hood when cooking on a gas stove.

Automatic hoods soon?

Using this data, the researchers compared their results to known levels of outdoor air pollution. “They found that 10 quadrillion nanocluster aerosol particles can be emitted per kilogram of cooking fuel, which is equal to or greater than that produced by vehicles with internal combustion engines.“, the authors of the study elaborate. According to them, this means that adults and children can inhale 10 to 100 times more nanocluster aerosols when cooking on a home gas stove. .

According to the study, billions of these particles were released within 20 minutes of boiling water on a gas stove or making a grilled cheese sandwich. “Since most people don’t turn on their exhaust fans while cooking, a kitchen hood that turns on automatically would be a logical solution.“, suggests Professor Boor.

