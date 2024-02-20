Xbox Game Pass February 2024: Last 4 games announced, including Maneater | Xbox

The list of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass games for February keeps growing! Microsoft unveiled a new wave of anticipated titles on the service this month, including: Manator, Indivisible, Space Engineers and Bluey: The Videogame.

Below is the full list of games expected on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming in February. As always, this list will be updated as an official announcement is made from Microsoft.

You can also always find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 and beyond in our full article. It is also constantly updated as announcements are made.

List of Xbox Game Pass games for February 2024 (Console)

Persona 3 Reload – February 2

Anuchard – February 6

Train Sim World February 4 – 7

Madden NFL 24 – February 8 (via EA Play)

Resident Evil 3 Remake – February 13

A little to the left – February 14

Blood Stained: Ritual of the Night – February 14

Plate up! – 15 February

Return to Grace – February 20

Tales of Rise – February 20

Inkulinati (Version 1.0) – February 22

Bluey: The Videogame – February 22

Menator – 27 February

Indivisible – February 28

Space Engineers – February 29

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service offered by Microsoft for console, PC and Cloud. It provides access to a diverse list of games that evolves regularly. Every month, new games are added and others are removed, for a total of over 400 titles available. Follow News on Xboxygen to stay up to date with all the latest Xbox Game Pass news.

