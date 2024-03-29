Xavi and FC Barcelona have set a deadline

To be or not to be? For several weeks now, FC Barcelona have been multiplying hints and public announcements to convince Xavi to stay in his position next season. “He already knows, I want him to continue” In an accompanying interview, John LaPorta was supported Mundo Deportivo In the last week. As everyone at Barcelona knows, since he announced his departure at the end of the season, the 44-year-old technician has improved his results almost spectacularly.

For the moment, this speech does not find an echo in the ears of the coach. Despite public support from his locker room, a good moment between 2nd place in La Liga and a Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG, Xavi is sticking to his position. He will not reconsider his decision, indicating he needs a breather as much as the club, which has endured harsh criticism in recent months, embarks on a new cycle.

Meet during third week of April

But no matter how many times he repeats that he won’t change his mind, the truth is a little different. The chase is on his mind, some media admit. Barça management knows that and has a foot in the door. The club’s priority is to keep its coach rather than bring a new profile to its bench. According to Sports, the two sides decided to meet to talk frankly about the future. Appointments are made within three weeks.

A period away from being randomly selected. Everyone will know a little more about the end of the season at that point. Two matches against PSG (April 10 and 16) will take place, as will the Clasico against Real Madrid (April 21). As of today, the 8-point gap with the Merengues seems unfixable but can be partially filled in case of success against the leaders in the previous two matches in the league. So LaPorta ordered his teams to hold no talks with other coaches before the end of April.