With a 2024 release becoming more apparent, Sony wants to make a proper console for GTA 6

PS5 Pro is becoming a reality by the day. The ninth generation of Sony’s console that is slated to launch is set to launch and will have a very specific release window. If there is nothing official, it could be that the Sony console will be released very soon.

The PlayStation 5 may be entering the second half of its life, but Sony has no intention of giving up on it. If everyone is already talking about the speculated PS6, one Pro version Could be a PS5 in the box

Indeed, this improved version of the home console is regularly talked about. Development is also well advanced, with PS5 Pro development kits recently found in the wild.

The Japanese firm’s future console will also have a release date: September 2024. This launch window is becoming clearer by the day and new information Marketing in the second half of this year. According to Kantan Games CEO Serkan Toto, Sony is preparing the PS5 Pro in 2024.

Sony is preparing the PS5 Pro to make more margins

The console will be updated Two very specific goals : To make up for the slump in PS5 sales but also to prepare for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Sony’s philosophy will be to release a console worthy of the most anticipated game of the decade.

“There is a consensus in the video game industry that suggests Sony is indeed gearing up for a PS5 Pro launch in the second half of 2024 (…) Sony will want to offer quality hardware ready to welcome GTA 6 in 2025 when it arrives. “ Serkan Totoya via CNBC

Sony’s strategy is not new. The release of the PS4 Pro was also intended Give it another wind For the eighth generation of Sony consoles. On the other hand, Sony’s profit margin in the video game sector is currently low, the company will want to balance its sales. Unfortunately, this can be Impact on the price of its console.

Indeed, it is unlikely that with the launch of the PS5 Pro, the price of Base model drop. The target for Sony will be to maintain its margins. Finally, there was a slim version of the console Priced the same as PS5 at its output. Also, this Pro model is likely to be sold at a higher price.

GTA 6 ©Rockstar Games

If for the moment it is still just rumors and speculation, it seems The PS5 Pro’s existence pays off. Hopefully the console lives up to the expectations of gamers. Unfortunately the leaks regarding these specifications do not go in this direction and the PS5 Pro may not be revolutionary..

As a reminder, rumors surrounding the console report that Four year old Zen 2 CPU And A RDNA 3 graphics architecture. The console’s CPU frequency will be 4 GHz, slightly higher than the current PS5’s 3.5 GHz.

