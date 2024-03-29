Will the blood test interfere with screening?

Despite their effectiveness, current tests based on stool self-sampling are rarely used. Hence the development of interest in blood testing.

“I do Mammography Breast cancer screening every two years, as recommended. On the other hand, the colorectal cancer screening test has sat untouched on a shelf in my bathroom for years. I can’t decide to do it: handling my corpse makes me a little disgusted”, Like Francois, a dashing sixty-year-old from Paris, many candidates for colorectal cancer screening are put off by examination methods that include stool samples.. This also partly explains why this screening, although recognized as the most effective in existence, is still not taking off. In fact, the participation rate in France does not exceed 35%.

A study that has just been published New England Journal of Medicine Maybe the situation can change. It shows that a simple blood test diagnoses 83% of cancers at an early stage. More specifically, it detects circulating tumor DNA, i.e. fragments of DNA that…