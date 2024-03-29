Where is the sequel to the movie with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt?

Released in 2014, the sci-fi blockbuster bringing together Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt “Edge of Tomorrow” was a critical success, with a respectable performance at the global box office. After achieving cult status, its sequel is eagerly awaited and may finally be put into production…

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the pair to watch again

Along with movies we sometimes forget that Top Gun And Mission ImpossibleTom Cruise has also distinguished himself in original and spectacular films such as, for example, very successful Edge of Tomorrow By Doug Lyman. In this, he plays an “office” soldier of the American army in the near future, William CageSent against his will to fight in a war humanity is fighting against an extra-terrestrial invasion.

He dies on his first day, but strangely “resurrects”, returning to the day before this battle. This day will repeat itself, Cage dies and is resurrected several times. Until she manages to survive this day and the heroine of the army, Rita Vratsky (Emily Blunt), known as the “Angel of Verdun”, also experienced this phenomenon. Together, they will do everything they can to find and kill “Omega”, the extra-terrestrial that controls everyone else.

Edge of Tomorrow © Warner Bros. Pictures

Edge of Tomorrow A success, and critics point out that the pair formed by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt work wonderfully, without any downtime in a film that skillfully mixes action, humor and a love story. In 2017 it was announced that Doug Liman was working on the development of a sequel, which already had the title: Live, die, repeat and repeat. In 2019, a script was revealed to be finished, and in 2021 Doug Liman made it clear that he wanted to focus on the characters’ relationship rather than explosive appearances. In 2023, Emily Blunt expressed her desire to return for the sequel, without knowing the progress of the project.

Edge of Tomorrow 2 In production soon?

Since Emily Blunt made these statements, a lot has changed. For her, her performance in Oppenheimer The huge success of 2023, by Christopher Nolan, brought him unprecedented recognition and popularity. A new position that should be reinforced by the film The Fall Guy, in which she is opposite Ryan Gosling. For Tom Cruise, who once again became a superstar and king of Hollywood Top Gun: Maverick In 2022, His recent association with Warner Bros. There was a clamor for a strategic partnership. And it is precisely in this context, Edge of Tomorrow Warner Bros. Being a “property”, the project for its sequel may finally begin.

Indeed, when the Warner-Cruise partnership was announced, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that one of the first projects they would launch together might be a sequel.Edge of Tomorrow. Aim for Warner Bros. and Tom Cruise to develop original and new films as well as revive and relaunch them Existing Franchise. To the extent that both Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are at the peak of their respective careers and Maximum popularityAnd his performance in it Edge of Tomorrow The first quality of the film was, then the studio must show that the moment is special good luck to begin production on the sequel.

However, production of the project is restricted by the risks posed Tom Cruise’s hellish schedulewhich is currently completing production Mission: Impossible 8, preparing to go into space with Doug Liman, should be part of Quentin Tarantino’s next film, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu will play the lead role in the new film. therefore Edge of Tomorrow 2Currently marked “in development” on IMDB, should be produced, but probably not for tomorrow…