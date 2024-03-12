What we know about the “parrot fever” that killed 5 people in Europe

It begins as “psychosis,” it ends as “psychosis,” but will psychosis lead us to this? Almost unknown to the general public until a few days ago, psittacosis, or parrot fever, is a growing concern. Especially in northern Europe, where the disease, carried by wild and domestic birds, has caused five deaths in recent months. Enough to force the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 5 to warn of the disease’s progress on the continent.

How is psittacosis transmitted? How can humans narrow it down? 20 minutes This explains what we know about parrot fever.

What is psittacosis and what are the mechanisms of human contamination?

WHO says, “Psittacosis is a zoonosis (infectious disease transmitted from animals to humans) caused by the bacterium Chlamydophila psittaci, which is transmitted to humans. Human infection usually affects people who handle pet birds, poultry workers, veterinarians, Working with owners and gardeners in areas with C. psittaci outbreaks in native bird populations.

To date, parrot fever “affects more than 450 species of birds and is also found in various species of mammals, including dogs, cats, horses, large and small ruminants, pigs and reptiles,” details the WHO. However, it is mostly birds, especially pet birds (psittacines, finches, canaries and pigeons), that transmit psittacosis to humans, hence the name.

The National Institute for Research and Safety (INRS) specifies, “In France, ducks, pigeons and cetaceans (buggies, parrots) are the main sources of human contamination by C. psittaci.”

Human contamination by animals “occurs mainly through the inhalation of airborne particles from animal respiratory secretions, dried faeces or feather dust”, the WHO continues. Thus a person can get infected without coming in direct contact with the birds. The Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) adds, “Other sources of exposure include handling the feathers and tissues of infected birds, mouth-to-beak contact or the bite of an infected bird.

There is no indication that the bacteria is transmitted through the preparation or consumption of poultry,” he assures. On the other hand, “the disease rarely spreads from person to person. This can occur when a person is exposed to aerosolized droplets from an infected person who is in the acute phase and has a paroxysmal (sudden and very strong) cough.

What are the symptoms of the disease and how is it treated?

“In general, psittacosis is a mild illness that presents with fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and dry cough,” WHO explains. The infections “vary in severity, from a mild flu-like illness to severe pneumonia,” concludes the INRS. Typically, symptoms appear four to fifteen days after exposure. Psittacosis is primarily a disease of the lungs, but other organs can also be affected (liver, brain, etc.). The course of psittacosis is variable.

To make a diagnosis, “the doctor must know that the subject has been exposed to birds infected with Chlamydia psittaci,” stresses the CCOHS. We can identify bacteria and identify signs of infection using laboratory tests.

In general, “prompt antibiotic treatment is effective and helps to avoid complications such as pneumonia”, assures the WHO, which specifies that “with appropriate antibiotic treatment, psittacosis rarely leads to death (less than 1 in 100 cases). less). However, “while the disease responds well to tetracyclines, it is resistant to penicillin. And in mild cases, the fever sometimes persists for three weeks or more,” informs CCOHS.

Why does parrot fever concern WHO? And should we be afraid of infection?

Because it is progressing in the north of the European continent. “In February 2024, Germany, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden reported by the European Union’s Early Warning and Response System (EASR), the number of psittacosis cases observed in 2023 and early 2024 increased and was particularly marked from November. December 2023, reports WHO. Five deaths have also been reported.

For now, countries affected by parrot fever have “initiated epidemiological surveys to identify potential exposures and outbreaks,” the WHO explains. However, there is no question of becoming paranoid and fearing infection, just like with the Kovid-19 pandemic. If it calls for vigilance, “the World Health Organization, which remains alert to the situation, believes that the risk presented by this event is low”.