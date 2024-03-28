Game news What is the PS5 Pro for? According to this video game expert, developers are also wondering about this

The PlayStation 5 Pro seems to be a real open secret: although Sony hasn’t revealed anything yet, its existence is now in doubt and it’s the developers who have their tongues wagging. In fact, some even seem skeptical about its interest.

PS5 Pro Coming… Too Soon?

Always accustomed to slim versions of its consoles, Sony has also embraced the Pro model since the PS4 era, a more powerful iteration that arrives about halfway through the machine’s generation. The PS5 Pro hasn’t been made official yet, but there have been numerous leaks about it and the studios themselves have been talking about it openly.As reported by the very serious site GamesIndustry.biz which was able to speak with several developers during GDC in San Francisco, which was held last week.

In a media podcast, journalist Christopher Dring made some eloquent statements: Many developers will find the PS5 Pro avant-garde and therefore not quite fair.

Developers don’t really feel like they need it, at least the ones I’ve talked to. Many of them feel that they are not getting the most out of the PS5 already. Some companies told me that this would not grow the market and would have little impact. This generation doesn’t even seem to have started, which makes the need for a mid-generation update even less felt.

It must be said that this generation of consoles is a bit different: launched in 2020, the stock shortage was military for several years due to the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting shortage of semi-components. real, Developers were only able to fully focus on the architecture of the PS5 and Xbox series as of late, releasing their titles on the PS4 and Xbox One as well. Even today, the latter two continue to regularly receive games, often cross-gen and even from major franchises.

More comfort to play

As a reminder, the PS5 Pro will have more firepower than the standard PS5 (still happy, some say) with 10% faster compute speeds, but most of all a redesigned GPU that will allow Significant improvement in graphic effects, especially ray-tracing. In total, it is said The PS5 Pro will be 45% more powerful than its older sibling.

Another major innovation will be in PSSRThat is, technology similar to PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, exclusive to Sony and Nvidia’s DLSS: thanks to artificial intelligence, it is then possible to upscale the definition of the image and increase the framerate of the game while enjoying a very high visual effect. This will result in the possibility of playing in 4K at 120 FPS and also in 8K at 60 FPS.According to some feedback.

PS5 Slim, released in 2023

If these capabilities seem really attractive, we remember that many developers have not yet had time to fully understand the standard PS5 due to the staggered start of the generation: This is why many consider the arrival of the Pro version irrelevant, adding a new task of understanding before their time. In any case, according to comments reported by GamesIndustry.biz: Some studios may be able to balance these arguments in the future. We will see.

Buy Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 at Amazon