Vladimir Putin vows that those responsible will be “punished” after the attack that killed at least 133 people.

Russian television broadcasts interrogations of suspects

Russian television aired images of the interrogation on Saturday after four suspected attackers were arrested in Friday’s terror attack at Crocus City Hall. Russian public broadcaster Pervy Kanal showed footage showing four suspected attackers, whose arrests Russian authorities announced Saturday in the Bryansk region, being taken away by members of the security forces. Armed order, three of them had blood on their faces.

One suspect has a white band around his head and blood on his right ear. In footage of their interrogation, two of the suspects confess their guilt, one saying they did the work for the money.

According to Russian media and MP Alexander Khinstein, some of these suspects are from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in neighboring Afghanistan in Central Asia where the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack, is active. Investigators did not specify the nationalities of the suspects, saying only that they are not Russian.

Pervi Kanal also aired excerpts of interrogation images of a man with a bloody bandage around his right ear without mentioning other videos circulating on social networks, the authenticity of which could not be verified. By Agence France-Presse. In the video, a man with black hair and a light brown T-shirt is caught on the ground, with a piece of his right ear cut off. A guy who is out of frame then tries to force it into her mouth and punches her in the cheek.

The leader of Chechnya, a republic in the Russian Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov, for his part, said that Chechen troops stationed in the Bryansk region for months to secure the border with Ukraine participated in the arrest of the suspects.