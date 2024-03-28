Visiting Brazil, Macron says EU-Mercosur deal is “very bad”.

The EU-Mercosur agreement “as it is negotiated today is a very bad agreement for you and for us,” he said, before calling for a “new one”.

President Emmanuel Macron insisted in Brazil on Wednesday that the trade deal negotiated between the European Union and Mercosur is a “A Very Bad Contract” And called to make “a new one”.

“I prefer to put my feet down”EU-Mercosur Agreement “As it’s being negotiated today, it’s a very bad deal for you and us.”He said during an economic forum in Sao Paulo (South-East).

New Covenant

“There is nothing in this agreement that takes into account the issue of biodiversity and climate. Nothing! That’s why I say it’s not good.”, he asserted before an audience of Brazilian businessmen. The French President called for the conclusion of another agreement that addresses environmental issues for the EU as well as Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia).

“Let’s end Mercosur 20 years ago! Let’s create a new agreement (…) that is responsible from the point of view of development, climate and biodiversity.He continued. “A new generation agreement with mirror clauses that will facilitate access to the European market for your companies (…) and that will demand more from both sides, our farmers, our businessmen”he said.

The French President has more than once voiced opposition to this trade agreement, whose rules he does not see fit. “same” with European regulations. The draft treaty, which began discussions in 1999, intends to eliminate most of the customs duties between the two zones, making room for more than 700 million consumers.

After a political agreement in 2019, opposition from several countries, including France, blocked its final adoption, an opposition that has strengthened with the agricultural crisis in Europe. On the other hand, other European countries such as Germany and Spain are requesting its conclusion and entry into force. A Mercosur heavyweight, Brazil tirelessly defends its adoption of the agreement with the EU.