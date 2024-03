A year after a summer drought episode, the consequences of which were felt until the beginning of 2023, vegetable growers at Sica Saint-Paul-de-Lyon (29) are facing the lingering effects of excessive winter rains and storms. Ciaran. So much so that Marc Caranguen, president of the 784 Growers’ Cooperative, is still “unable to estimate the field loss” of cauliflower.

These recurring climate risks emphasize the consequences of cooperation. Includes the last exercise completed on the eve of the passage of Storm Ciaran. Slightly down, at 179,000 tonnes, vegetable production nevertheless increased turnover by 4% to €182 million. 2% to €44 million in horticultural activity, while Sika has won a contract with Paris to green the Olympic Games. However, not enough to compensate for the increase in spending in recent months.

But if, over a four-year period, the Leonard Vegetable Cooperative loses 25% of its vegetable production, it is not because of climate change. Last year, Sika helped install 21 young farmers. But with the installation for three departures, the account is not there, while half of the manufacturers will retire in the next ten years.

Under these terms, the co-operative has adopted a support system aimed at facilitating, securing and sustaining young farmers’ installations, as part of its CSR. “In five years, to achieve the departure for the installation, it will be a complete success,” assures Marc Caranguen.

It is facing a labor shortage: after renovating 50 rooms of an old hotel two years ago, it has been bringing Moroccan seasonal workers to Lyon since last year.

Tomatoes and endives

For the rest, vegetable growers want to keep faith. And not only that because the Council of State once again allows them to market their organic tomatoes before May 1st. The rehabilitation of the former Endeavor packaging station also opens up possibilities. “9,000 to 10,000 tonnes will be good in the next five years,” estimates the Sika president.