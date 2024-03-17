A 75-year-old Venezuelan man was accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old minor by his family member in Florida, United States.

The man, identified as Hector Segundo Gonzalez, reported that on March 6, Doral Police John I. Smith came to the K-8 Center school because the victim had a self-inflicted wound on her left arm.

Seeing this, a teacher and counselor approached the girl, who said she was having a bad time after her relatives arrived from Venezuela.

For her part, the victim indicated that Venezuela touched her private parts on several occasions.

According to local media reports, as soon as the girl’s parents were informed of the situation, they kicked the subject out of their home, who immediately returned to their country.

Likewise, it was discovered that Venezuelans were fraudulently returned to the United States for capture.

The man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

