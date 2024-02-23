United States: As he suffers excruciating pain and bleeding, a doctor removes 150 germs from his nose: News

An American man had 150 germs removed from his nose while enduring excruciating pain for several months. According to HuffPost, he may have caught these insects while fishing.

An unusual find. An American living in Florida had 150 germs removed from his nose on February 9 after suffering months of pain, swelling and bleeding. HuffPost Tuesday, February 20.

When he presented to the hospital in early February, the man complained of almost constant nosebleeds and swelling of his nostrils and lips. He first experienced symptoms in October but waited before seeking advice. But that day, the situation worsened: “Within hours, my face started to swell, my lips swelled up, I could barely speak. I couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom without my nose bleeding.”He explained.

“It would have killed him.”

The doctor who examined him was quick to notice “movement” inside his nose. These were small fleas and especially their larvae. The healthcare professional tried to pull them out but eventually resorted to using forceps to pull them out one by one. “I knew he had big problems, erosion near the base of the skull, very close to his eye and brain.”said the doctor. “They were against the base of his skull, just below the brain, it could have killed him”

This American fishing practice can cause a real disaster. He said he would now be more careful to avoid parasites. “I used to rinse my hands in the river, now I use a cleanser to do a better job and I don’t touch my nose or hands,” he said.