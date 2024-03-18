Unicef ​​says the chaos in the country resembles a scene from “Mad Max”.

The chaos in Haiti continues to alarm the international community. The situation is “appalling” and almost out of a scene from “Mad Max,” depicting a postapocalyptic future, UNICEF’s executive director said Sunday, at a time when the impoverished Caribbean country is grappling with gangs. Violence

“Many, many people are suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition, and we cannot provide them with enough help,” Catherine Russell said in an interview with the American channel CBS.

A state of emergency is still in effect

Haiti, and particularly its capital Port-au-Prince, has been the scene of outbreaks of gang violence in recent weeks, while Haitians await the establishment of a presidential transitional council following the announcement of the resignation of the prime minister, Ariel Henry. Now handles current affairs. On Sunday, the curfew was extended until Wednesday in the western department, which includes Port-au-Prince. The state of emergency is scheduled to end on April 3.

Kenya, which is due to deploy a thousand police officers as part of a multinational security mission, announced it would suspend sending its men, but assured it would intervene once a presidential council was established.

A string of disasters over the past 15 years

The gang controls 80% of the country’s territory, including the capital, and has been accused of numerous abuses, particularly murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom. “One way or another, we have to take more control of the situation, so that there can be help in Haiti,” argued Catherine Russell, citing the litany of disasters affecting the country for about 15-year-olds: “earthquake, cholera, covid …” the current situation “. It’s the worst anyone has seen in decades,” she added.

While the Port-au-Prince airport remains closed, the UN mission in Haiti announced on Wednesday the establishment of an “air bridge” by helicopter between Haiti and the neighboring Dominican Republic as soon as possible, specifically to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

aid loot

The capital’s main port has also been shut down since March 7, facing acts of “vandalism and vandalism” according to its operator, complicating the delivery of international aid. A UNICEF container, “including vital maternal, newborn and child health supplies”, was looted at the port on Saturday, the UN agency announced. “This event comes at a critical time, when children need it most,” UNICEF added.