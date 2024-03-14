Toulouse. Bus lines (including Lineo) were disrupted due to an unforeseen incident

See my news

This is the tile, early morning, this Thursday March 14, 2024 for many users Network bus TCO, Which is “disrupted” even before rush hour Toulouse. small Twenty lines That’s why it’s inactive or shutting down unexpectedIndicates transport authority in urban areas.

Gas supply problem

“Several bus lines have been disrupted,” announced the TCO, who a “Problem of gas supply Buses at Langlade depot. Traffic is also completely blocked for some of them.

Six lines are concerned

Among those affected, there are Six lines, the express bus line that connects the Toulouse metropolitan area. This is L4, L5, L6, L8, L9 and L11.

But traffic is also “messy”. a dozen lines of Classic buses. These are exact numbers 13, 14, 23, 27, 34, 44, 50, 54, 58, 78, 81 And 85.

No worries on metro and tram

Other bus lines and a fortiori The Metro Lines A and Bline of Tram T1 as well Teleo Line This Thursday morning usually works.

As a precaution, Tisséo invites users to check the network status on its website before traveling “to know which lines are running, which are interrupted and which are disrupted”.

