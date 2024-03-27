To pay off his debts, Donald Trump began selling Bibles for $60

It’s almost Easter and times are tough for Donald Trump. The former president, campaigning to return to the White House, has huge legal fees for his numerous legal cases. He also has fines or bail to pay in the coming days, including $175 million while he awaits his appeal in a New York financial fraud case. So the Republican candidate is looking for money: after $400 gold sneakers, here it is “The Trump Bible” Which is the delight of Late Show, a satirical evening show on American TV.

In a short video, with a brown book in hand, he promotes it. “Every American should have a Bible in their home. I have several and I think you should all get a copy now. God bless America. We are restoring America’s faith.”, The former president insists.

Trump cites it as his favorite book. Honey for satirical evening shows, such as Jimmy Fallon on NBC: “It’s my favorite book. Right after Oui-Oui en slip and the dessert menu.” On Comedy Central, Jordan Kepler pokes fun at the mix of genres. The Trump Bible offers the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance in equal volumes, he says. “It’s like a taco pizza. But what you have to understand is that Trump has never read any of his writings. He is sarcastic. It is not known how much Trump will get per copy.God Bless the USA Bible”, Each sells for $60.