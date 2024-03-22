This is how you can get a driver’s license in Florida as an immigrant

If you are an immigrant, you live in Florida and you want to get a driver’s license, you need to know what the process is like.

First, you must present valid identification as well as proof of residency in the state. Don’t forget that requirements may vary depending on each applicant’s immigration status.

If you are coming from another country and want to start driving in the United States, you must present original documents verifying your Social Security number. Your residential address should be clear.

Passports and identification issued by USCIS, such as a permanent resident card (green card) or Form I-94 or I-797, are accepted. Likewise, proof of a Social Security number must be provided, via a W-2, Social Security card, or other relevant document.

Verification of residence

To prove your legal presence in Florida, you can present lease agreements, utility bills, bank statements, or other similar documents that show your address.

Driver’s licenses in Florida also conform to Real ID standards. It has a star in the upper right corner as evidence of compliance with federal identification regulations.

To apply for a license you must schedule your appointment at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FDHSMV) office.

Once on location, you will be instructed to complete an application, present required documents, and undergo a vision test. Of course, you will pay the corresponding fee for the license.

Depending on the situation, immigrants seeking a driver’s license in Florida may be required to take a driver’s education course. In addition, they have to pass a written and practical driving test.

After completing the exam, the applicant will receive their Florida driver’s license, valid for circulation throughout the state and nationally recognized.