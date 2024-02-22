These foods contain chemicals of concern

For the first time, researchers have examined the link between diet and levels ofPerpetual Pollutants(PFAS) cholesterol levels in the blood, etc.

More than 700 participants answered questions about their diet and consumption of certain foods and beverages. The scientists then analyzed the levels of perennial pollutants in the blood. The panel also reported how often they ate food at a restaurant, at a fast food restaurant, or at home.

In their findings, the researchers said that large amounts of tea, processed meats and foods such as hot dogs were associated with higher levels of PFAS in the body. “The results suggest that drinking habits and food preparation are associated with differences in PFAS levels among young adults. This highlights the importance of diet in determining PFAS exposure and the need for public monitoring of food and beverages to detect PFAS contamination.“, the authors of the study conclude.

Be careful with ready-made foods

According to the researchers, the PFAS attached to the tea is a result of the chemical treatment of the bag. “We found that even metabolically healthy foods can be contaminated with PFAS“, notes Haley Hampson, a doctoral student in the Department of Environmental Health at the Keck School of Medicine and lead author of the study. Another study found that those who consumed restaurant-prepared fries and pizza had higher levels of pollutants in their blood than others.

As reported by Euronews, scientists are now warning against this contaminated food. The latter may also present the greatest threat to human health.