These Food Supplements Improve Memory in Elderly People in Just 3 Months!

Taking daily prebiotic fiber supplements may improve memory test scores in people over 60. New research published in Nature Communications Two food supplements available in pharmacies include: fructo-oligosaccharide – a hydrate CarbonCarbon A plant used as a natural sweetener – and inulin, a dietary fiber from the fructan class.

Double-blind English trial controlled by PlaceboPlacebo focused on 36 pairs of twins over the age of 60. In each pair, one twin received the prebiotic and the other a placebo daily for 12 weeks. The King’s College London is home to the UK’s largest adult twin registry, with twin studies proving very useful for distinguishing the effects of genetics and environment on human health.

Unlocking the secrets of the gut-brain axis

After three months, the twins who took – without knowing it – one of the two prebiotics generally performed better than their co-twins on cognitive tests of memory and reactivity. Daily fiber supplementation has also been linked to small changes in gut microbiota, BacteriaBacteria Beneficial (eg Bifidobacteriam). ” Unlock the Secrets of the Intestinal Axis-the brainthe brain May provide new approaches to living longer in good health Mary Nee Lochlen, Geriatric Medicine Researcher King’s College From London.

The researchers note that although these prebiotics are important factors in maintaining the musculoskeletal system, muscle strength did not improve in the participants. Additionally, the majority of twins were female, which may have included some selection bias groupgroup.