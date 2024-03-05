The US Considers it “important” that Ariel Henry return to Haiti AlMomento.net

Matthew Miller

WASHINGTON.- In view of the wave of violence in Haiti, the United States considered it “vital” that Prime Minister Ariel Henry return to his country.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “It is our understanding that the Prime Minister is returning to the country. “We think it’s important that he does that and that he’s allowed to do that.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and condemn the gang’s efforts to further destabilize and take control of Haiti,” he said.

Miller recalled sanctions imposed on Haitian gang members for human rights abuses and links to drug trafficking.

“The actions of the last few days demonstrate exactly why they have been so designated,” he said. “It also underscores the urgency of finalizing a multinational security support mission to help the Haitian National Police address the dire security situation on the ground.”

As for whether there are plans to evacuate the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Miller indicated that it will remain open, but that it will operate “in a limited manner with no public services available” for the first three days of this week. Violence experienced by Haiti’s capital.

