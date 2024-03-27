The Samsung One 6.1 in France comes very quickly to the old Galaxy: attention to detail

Samsung confirms that high-end smartphones and tablets in France will also be updated to One UI 6.1 starting March 28 from 2023. This way they can take advantage of Galaxy AI.

The Samsung One UI 6.1 update is rolling out to more devices starting March 28. Good news: the brand confirms Friendroid That deployment really concerns France. You don’t have to wait long to take advantage of the new interface features on your (very) old device.

As a reminder, One UI 6.1 (Android 14) is the version natively available on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra and which gives access to Galaxy AI artificial intelligence features. This version will be deployed on previous generation models (which were upgraded to One UI 6.0). Know:

Additionally, on the tablet side, the update also arrives on the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra. From March 28, do not hesitate to check on your device if it appears in the mentioned here. If the update is not available immediately, you may have to wait a bit while the deployment takes its course.

Two details to know about updating to One UI 6.1

Here’s a good chance to distill two important pieces of information to learn about One UI 6.1 and the deployment of Galaxy AI functions.

There is no intelligent slowdown on the Galaxy S23 FE

Among the features of Galaxy AI, we find the option to slow down the video through interpolation. So, if you record at 30 or 60 frames per second, you can create a slow motion effect in 240 fps in a few gestures. In fact AI inserts artificially generated images between existing images to create the effect moment Slow motion.

A feature that is reminiscent of Nvidia’s DLSS 3. However, you should know that despite the arrival of One UI 6.1, this functionality will not be installed on the Galaxy S23 FE.

There is no on-call translation for some tablets

Samsung France has also warned that the Galaxy AI functionality that allows real-time translation of telephone conversations will not be available on all tablets. Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra will not be eligible.

We imagine this function requires a SIM to work. Apart from these elements, photo editing with generative AI, Google’s circle to search function, integrated local translator, intelligent transcription of voice recorder and Samsung keyboard’s message reformulation will be available on all compatible models.