The official payment dates are finally revealed

Whether paying electricity or gas bills, energy audits are an important aid that helps many families pay their energy-related expenses. For the 2024 Energy Cheque, the payment dates have been officially announced.

It was the Ministry of Economy and Finance that announced the payment dates for this assistance which benefits 5.6 million families. was asked by the site Acting F.RThe Ministry of Economy announced that energy checks will be sent to the beneficiaries between April 2 and May 15.

As a reminder, this year, due to an administrative bug, many families are at risk of not receiving this assistance even though they are eligible. At issue: the loss of housing tax-related data that allows the tax administration to determine eligibility for energy audits.

In this case, this is the 2022 data released in 2023 and required to verify the household income threshold. For those beneficiaries who will not receive their energy cheques, an online counter will be set up at the end of the payment campaign. It will thus allow the injured to claim energy audits.

“ Energy checks will be paid in early April. There will be no losers! All the people who are entitled to it because they are in a precarious situation, because they have a normal income, because they are students… they will be entitled to it. », he reassured the economy minister when questioned by family and consumer organizations about the bug due to removal of housing tax.

Amount of energy check

Regarding the amount of the energy check, it can range from 48 euros to 277 euros. The more people there are in the family or the more modest the income, the higher the subsidy amount. Specifically, the amount depends on the level of RFR/UC (reference tax revenue by number of household consumption units). The first person in the household is counted as 1 CU, the second person as 0.5 CU and all other persons as 0.3 CU.

Thus, for one person (1 UC), this aid would amount to 194 euros, if the RFR/UC is less than 5,700 euros. For a couple (1.5 UC) whose RFR/UC is less than 5,700 euros, the amount will be 240 euros.