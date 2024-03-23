The Finnish way of living happily in uncertainty

Decryption – Finland has once again been declared the happiest country in the world. The key to their happiness may lie in their ability to face change with confidence and resilience. details.

Finland has been re-elected as the happiest country in the world by the World Happiness Report 2024. How can we be inspired by their art of well-being? Trying “fluxing” (a neologism that literally means “fluidization” and is similar to adaptability), which brings together many typically Finnish character traits.

How to thrive in a world in constant motion without allowing yourself to become unstable? This is the question that April Rinne, a speaker and coach with a Harvard degree, tries to answer in a “Happiness Masterclass” session posted online on the tourist site Visit Finland in September 2023. A self-described “change partner” is April Rinne. Classified by Forbes In “The World’s 50 Greatest Futuristic Women”. She is also the author of a best-selling book Flow: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change, understand: “8 Superpowers Will Grow in Context of Continuous Change”. In his lesson…