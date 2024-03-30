The airline says the dog was reunited with its owner days after an ‘error in the loading process’

(CNN) — Moose, a dog who was scheduled to travel on an Alaska Airlines flight that departed Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina this Tuesday, was reunited with his owner after a “error in the loading process.” Airline.

They were unable to get the moose on Tuesday’s flight, and when staff members tried to get it on another flight Wednesday, the dog escaped, the airline said.

“The dog was supposed to travel with its owner on our Tuesday night flight, but due to an error in the loading process, the dog did not make the trip. He stayed with our team at the airport overnight, according to an Alaska Airlines spokesperson.

“While waiting for the dog to board Wednesday’s flight to Seattle, they took him for a walk. When it came time to put him in the cage, the dog walked away, dropped his collar and ran away,” the Alaska Airlines story continued.

The airline began searching for the moose and sent its owner back to North Carolina to help find it, the airline said.

The moose, which was found Thursday morning, enjoyed a hearty breakfast before leaving the airport, according to a spokeswoman for Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“He is safe and sound, and had a nice snack courtesy of one of our K9 officers,” an airport spokesperson said.

Alaska Airlines apologized for the situation and said they were happy the dog and its owner were reunited.

“We are glad the dog is safe and sound with its owner,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said. “We sincerely apologize to the owner for what was a stressful situation.”