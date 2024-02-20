Suitable for GTA VI? Are you looking forward to it (the survey)?

PlayStation 5 Pro from 2024?

This seems almost unreal, given the health crisis and shortage of ingredients, But the PlayStation 5 is already over 3 years old, and will celebrate its 4th anniversary in November 2024.. According to Sony senior vice president Naomi Matsuoka, consoles also make inroads. The final stage of its life cycle . Be careful though, this does not mean that the console is already obsolete and will soon be replaced by the PlayStation 6, but rather that it enters its fourth year, The console is as close to launch as the next generation gets. Indeed, the PlayStation 4 was released in November 2013, a cycle of 7 years before the arrival of the PS5.

However, and for PlayStation 4, the Pro version may well support models launched in 2020 (with some refreshes, including versions fragile end of 2023). The PS4 Pro was launched in November 2016, 3 years after the base model. Following this cycle and according to several analysts who spoke to our colleagues at CNBC, Sony could therefore unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro as early as this year. (In November?). These consoles can thus offer more power, making it possible to reach 60fps more often in 4K (quality settings on current consoles and on demanding titles often settle for 30fps in 4K).

A suitable console for GTA VI

By releasing the Playstation 5 Pro this year, Sony can increase its sales (The latter is good, but the firm recently announced a forecast of 21 million units for the fiscal year against a forecast of 2.5 million units) and it will be A large fleet of consoles installed in users’ homes to support the release of the GTA VI juggernautScheduled for release in 2025.