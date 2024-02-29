Health

She contracted HIV at the University of Geneva, a student paid 145,000 euros.

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 1 minute read

The University of Geneva will reimburse the Italian student 145,000 euros. The reason? As part of an Erasmus exchange in 2011, she reportedly contracted AIDS in a laboratory at a Swiss institution. At the time, the young woman handled HIV samples during research conducted as part of her thesis.

A “same” virus

The student at the University of Padua in Italy resumed her normal life. It was only in 2019 that she found out she was HIV positive, after undergoing tests to donate blood.

The Italian press clarifies that genetic sequencing made it possible to confirm that the virus infected by the student at the time was “identical to the virus designed in the laboratory” in Geneva.

145,000 euros

Once the shock passed, the girl decided to study at a Swiss university. An amicable settlement was eventually reached: the establishment agreed to compensate the patient 145,000 euros on the condition that she drop her charges.

“The transaction currently finalized does not imply recognition of liability or claims on either side,” the University of Geneva stressed.

(TagsToTranslate)News

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

CES 2024: Barracoda and a smart mirror for mental well-being

January 8, 2024

Viruses, microbes, bacteria… the discovery of the infinitesimal at the Museum of Biological Sciences near Lyon

3 weeks ago

Dengue: Pan American Health Organization warns in 11 countries and territories, including Antilles-Guyana

2 days ago

Here are the most common signs of cancer

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button