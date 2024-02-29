She contracted HIV at the University of Geneva, a student paid 145,000 euros.

The University of Geneva will reimburse the Italian student 145,000 euros. The reason? As part of an Erasmus exchange in 2011, she reportedly contracted AIDS in a laboratory at a Swiss institution. At the time, the young woman handled HIV samples during research conducted as part of her thesis.

A “same” virus

The student at the University of Padua in Italy resumed her normal life. It was only in 2019 that she found out she was HIV positive, after undergoing tests to donate blood.

The Italian press clarifies that genetic sequencing made it possible to confirm that the virus infected by the student at the time was “identical to the virus designed in the laboratory” in Geneva.

145,000 euros

Once the shock passed, the girl decided to study at a Swiss university. An amicable settlement was eventually reached: the establishment agreed to compensate the patient 145,000 euros on the condition that she drop her charges.

“The transaction currently finalized does not imply recognition of liability or claims on either side,” the University of Geneva stressed.