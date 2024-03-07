Serious warning from 60 million customers

At the heart of daily life for many French people, the morning cup of coffee is an anchor tradition, symbolizing a moment of awakening and joy. However, a recent study published by “60 Million Consumers” raises concerns about the safety of certain coffees sold in the market, highlighting the need for increased consumer vigilance.

This in-depth investigation revealed the presence of two chemical compounds potentially harmful to human health in various varieties of coffee: polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and acrylamide. These substances, mainly obtained from the bean roasting process, are known for their ability to develop the characteristic aroma of coffee. However, their presence in significant amounts raises concerns. Notably, products from recognized brands such as Carte Noir and L’Or have been reported to contain alarming levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in their decaffeinated versions, leading to product recalls.

PAHs, a group of chemical compounds formed by the combustion of organic matter, are classified as potentially carcinogenic to humans. Acrylamide, for its part, forms in foods rich in carbohydrates when they are cooked at high temperatures, such as when roasting coffee. Although research continues to explore the extent of acrylamide’s health effects, preliminary studies suggest a possible link to increased cancer risk.

Faced with these revelations, it becomes imperative for consumers to pay special attention to the products they choose. Choosing coffee from brands that are transparent about their roasting processes and steps taken to reduce the presence of these substances can help reduce exposure. Additionally, diversifying your coffee sources and favoring less processed varieties can also be a wise strategy.

This warning from “60 million consumers” reminds us of the importance of informed and conscious consumption, where the quality and safety of products should be at the center of concern. In this regard, the coffee industry, like consumers, is invited to promote a more vigilant and responsible approach to this universally appreciated beverage.