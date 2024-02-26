See how a U$D 2 bill worth about U$D 5,000 looks because of its serial number | RPPUSA

tickets of U$D 2 No USA They are highly valued by collectors around the world. Many people even keep a copy in their wallet for luck.

It happens that from one moment to another these banknotes usually stopped being reproduced, making them very rare in the entire market. Apart from this there is a special ticket U$D 2 The value of which cannot be less than that U$D 5,000.

What is the history of the U$D 2 bill that can be worth more than U$D 5,000?

As indicated on the auction page Heritage AuctionsThis ticket U$D 2 It was sold in 2003 for less than U$D 2,400. And later, it cost U$D 4,000. These prices were governed by the fact that the serial number of these bills was low.

The same auction house indicated that it had sold the tickets U$D 2 For not less than U$D 5,000. It was published in 1976, but has a very low serial number, which L00000002A.

How can a ticket cost so much?

The rules have two options: